Plex Launches 15 New Free Streaming Channels, Bringing Total to Nearly 200

Ad-supported Video-on-Demand (AVOD) streaming service Plex is giving viewers more of what they want by offering 15 new channels. With these new additions, users have nearly 200 channels to choose from.

Plex’s new channels are available to stream now. Note that most of the channels are available internationally, but some are limited to the United States or Latin America. The newest additions include:

AfroLandTV (Global)

WildEarth (Global)

Johnny Carson TV (Global)

The Carol Burnett Show (Global)

MMA TV (Global)

USA TODAY (Global)

USA TODAY Sportswire (Global)

Motorvision TV (Spanish, available in the US, Latin America, and Spain)

MST3K (US and Canada)

Shout! Factory TV (US and Canada)

Tribeca Channel (US and Canada)

Love Nature en Español (US)

The Walking Dead Universe (US)

BUZZR (US)

Motorvision TV (Portuguese, available in Brazil)

The company hopes to offer content that caters to a variety of audiences, so this is an important step. “With [every] new addition, we’re focused on continuing to expand our catalogue to provide entertainment options that speak to everyone,” Shawn Eldridge, VP of strategic alliances and content, told The Verge.

While Plex isn’t exactly the same as linear TV, it offers 192 channels including 24 news channels. You can also stream free movies with the service. Users like Plex because it’s customizable and free.

In addition to ad-supported content, Plex also offers a premium tier, Plex Pass. You can subscribe for $4.99/month, $39.99/year, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription to get access to additional features, including the option to record OTA channels to download and replay.

In April, Plex surpassed 25 million viewers. At the time, the company had raised $50 million in funding to further expand its offerings and features.