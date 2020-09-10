Plex Adds Spanish-Language Channels to Live TV Service

After recently incorporating Live TV to their platform, Plex announced today that they have added Spanish-language channels to the streaming app. The new channels will be available for U.S. users and will feature content ranging from telenovelas and game shows to sitcoms, movies, award-winning series and more.

Of the new additions, six channels have been made available today with plans to roll out 25 more Spanish-language options in the coming weeks. The new offerings also include three channels from Sony Canal. The new Spanish-language channels boost the total number of Plex channels to over 100, up from the 80 that launched with Live TV in July.

New channels will feature shows such as “Casados con Hijos (Married with Children),” “La Niñera (The Nanny),” and “Mi Bella Genio (I Dream of Jeannie),” “Escape Perfecto,” ” Guapas,” “Argentina: Land of Love” and “Vengeance.” Films such as “Ma ma” starring Penélope Cruz and “Chico and Rita” will also be available on the platform.

Plex first announced they are adding Live TV to their platform back in July. The addition of Live TV on Plex offers consumers a variety of options, ranging from live news like Reuters and Yahoo Finance, to kids shows like “Toon Goggles,” to all things sports including live games, original programming and movies/docs from fubo Sports Network, to gaming and esports on IGN1, and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry. Live TV on Plex also offers comedy, game shows, anime and 19 music channels.

In May, Plex also announced they added Crackle and its library of movies and TV shows. The addition allowed for U.S.-based users to access a package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros., in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks.