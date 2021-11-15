Plex Reaches 200 Total FAST Live TV Channels Milestone

Ever since Plex launched in 2020, the free ad-supported video-on-demand and streaming media platform has strived for a vast catalog of diverse content for every type of viewer. This morning, Plex announced that they have reached the milestone of 200 free-to-stream live TV channels, featuring a wide range of entertainment options. Previously in July, the service added a different round of channels (15 in total).

Newly Added Channels:

Eddie’s Wonderland: Celebrate the holidays with Eddie, as he shares his favorite holiday movies and shows that everyone can enjoy.

Discover Film: Short films, animations, and documentaries with genres like comedy and content for kids. Some may even include some recognizable Oscar winners and stars.

Christmas Lights: Celebrate the season with sounds of crackling fireplaces, Christmas music, and holiday-themed backgrounds to get the festivities started.

COMMUNE: Learn how to appreciate the small things in life with entertainment like yoga, meditation, spirituality, local food, composting, mindful cooking, and other ways to improve yourself and the planet Earth.

Cindie Lite: Engaging films and television shows from CiNDiE, OutThere, and PawTime.

About Plex

Plex reaches consumers in 193 countries and provides a welcome excess of media such as thousands of free on-demand movies and TV shows, 200 FAST live TV channels, OTA broadcast channels, streaming music via TIDAL, podcasts, and more.

The company has quickly onboarded some of the biggest names in TV. This includes Paramount, Lionsgate, AMC, A+E, Crackle, Euronews, and WE tv.

Other than ad-supported content, Plex also offers a premium tier, Plex Pass. You can subscribe for $4.99/month, $39.99/year, or a lifetime subscription of $119.99 to get access to additional features, like the ability to record, download, and replay OTA channels.