Plex Unveils New User Interface on Roku & Apple TV With ‘Modern Layout’ and Customizable Options

Plex has launched its new and improved user interface, “Modern Layout” to improve users’ streaming experience while on the app. According to Plex’s announcement, the company chose “a new ‘Modern’ layout that would showcase artwork from the title and provide some additional context when a poster is in focus: genres, parental ratings, and brief synopsis of the title without having to first click.”

Modern Layout is now available on Plex’s Apple TV and Roku apps and will be available on Android TV soon. It will also become available on other platforms in the near future. If you don’t see the Modern Layout settings available on Apple TV and Roku today, make sure you have the latest update installed.

The new user interface offers a “choose your own adventure” experience since many of the options are customizable.

As a part of the process, Plex involved its current users in testing out the new layout. After receiving feedback, changes were made to the app to make it even more user-friendly. Some of the changes made include contrast issues, badging concerns, type sizes, and more. Now, it’s officially ready to go.

If you’re on Apple TV or Roku, you can access the new Modern Layout via the Settings section. You can then navigate to Experience, where the new layout options are located.

You will be able to choose from the following content layout settings:

Modern (the default): Displays artwork and “inline” details about the title on some screens when focused on a poster. This layout also prefers background artwork over posters on title detail pages.

Classic: No “inline” metadata is shown, displays title and additional information below posters, and prefers posters to artwork on detail pages.

You can also choose from other settings, including App/Home Background and Details Background.