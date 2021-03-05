Plex’s Free Streaming Platform Adds Apple TV Functionality

Plex is continuing its rapid growth by announcing its Apple TV app is out of beta and ready to roll out.

According to 9to5Mac, Plex’s free, ad-supported live streaming service will appear on the platform via the TV app. The newest Plex update on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV will also add Siri integration, allowing users to access the Plex library with their voice.

Note that this only applies to Plex’s supplied library content — not the user’s own personal media library. According to 9to5Mac, a Plex employee on Reddit offered more details about Plex’s inability to bring user-hosted content from Plex to the TV app. “This feature will only work with our free on demand movies and TV shows,” the employee said. “We’d love to integrate personal media as well but that’s not technically possible for a couple reasons. To make this work we provide Apple with a list of content we have available for streaming. As detailed in our privacy policy, we don’t know what content our users have in their personal media libraries.”

Plex added over 80 free linear channels to their new platform last year. Unlike its competitors, like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, many of Plex’s linear channels are available globally. Back in 2019, the app signed a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the rights to a package of feature films available to users only in the U.S.

The agreement allows U.S.-based users to access a package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros., in addition to content offerings that span a wide gamut of topics, such as music, cooking, esports, classic television shows, The Bob Ross Channel, and more.

You can download Plex for free on any iOS device, as well as Android and Roku devices, and start streaming today.