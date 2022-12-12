How to Watch ‘Baking It’ Season 2 on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Holiday baking shows are seemingly all the rage these days, and Peacock doesn’t want to be left out of the fun! The service is debuting the second season of “Baking It” on Monday, Dec. 12. The series is hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, and features amateur bakers competing in a series of weekly challenges. The bakers will have to impress a slate of judges more formidable than professional bakers or food writers; they’ll have to present their bakes to a panel of real grandmothers! You can watch Baking It: Season 2 with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Baking It' Season 2

From the creators of “Making It,” and following a successful first season, the fun continues on “Baking It” with five all-new episodes dropping weekly beginning Dec 12! A new batch of bakers competes in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya themselves to test the bakers more than ever for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of our beloved “Baking It” judges, the Grandmothers!

With Amy joining Maya to co-host this season comes more of “Making It”’s crafty influence, and this year’s challenges will be filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more! The second season of “Baking It” marks the first time the Emmy winners have hosted a series together.

“This season’s coziest cooking competition is “Baking It: Season Two! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we’ll be hosting this season together!” said Rudolph and Poehler.

What is the 'Baking It' Season 2 episode schedule?

Peacock will be airing ‘Baking It’ Season 2 on Monday, December 12, 2022 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Monday, January 9, 2023.

Episode 1 : Monday, December 12, 2022

: Monday, December 12, 2022 Episode 2 : Monday, December 19, 2022

: Monday, December 19, 2022 Episode 3 : Monday, December 26, 2022

: Monday, December 26, 2022 Episode 4 : Monday, January 2, 2023

: Monday, January 2, 2023 Episode 5: Monday, January 9, 2023

Can you watch 'Baking It' Season 2 offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Baking It: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Baking It' Season 2?

You can watch Baking It: Season 2 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock offers a seven day free trial of its service to new customers, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you can watch the season 2 premiere of “Baking It” for free!

'Baking It' Season 2 Trailer