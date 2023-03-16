Pluto TV Adds 10 New Free Channels, Including ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’

Paramount’s free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Pluto TV is getting some major additions to its lineup of classic TV shows. The service has added 10 new FAST channels, including a couple of titles everyone who remembers the Golden Age of Television will enjoy.

First amongst the notable new additions is a channel dedicated to “I Love Lucy.” The series is revered as one of the first true television sitcoms, a show that helped pave the way for a wide variety of comedy series in the future. It’s had influence on just about every family comedy show that’s followed, from “Happy Days” to “The Simpsons” to “Modern Family.”

One of the series most directly influenced by “I Love Lucy” was “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which also joined the Pluto TV lineup recently. Though it ran for just five seasons, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape of the 1960s.

Pluto has also added Aspire TV Life to its lineup, a lifestyle channel dedicated to making content for Black viewers. Aspire TV Life “celebrates positive, authentic lifestyle content and portrays the reality and diversity of Black viewers and those moved by the culture.” This is an excellent addition for Pluto, as Black TV viewers are consistently underserved by FAST channel offerings.

The full list of new channels introduced on Pluto TV recently includes:

“Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?”

AspireTV Life

CBS Detroit News

Classic TV Crime Drama

Dateline 24/7 “The Dick Van Dyke Show”

“I Love Lucy”

XITE Gospel

XITE Rock

XITE Classic Country

Pluto TV now claims 79 million monthly active users, becoming one of the largest free streaming services on the market. It didn’t get there by accident; the platform is constantly making new additions to its content lineup to keep audiences engaged.

Recently, the service added channels dedicated to the world’s favorite boxer Rocky Balboa, as well as the wildly popular anime “Sailor Moon.” There are also new channels dedicated to the history of women’s wrestling, plus home shopping from QVC and HSN.