Pluto TV Adds 3 New Free Channels

Three new channels join the growing catalog of entertainment choices provided by Pluto TV. ViacomCBS’ free, ad-supported TV streaming service announced today it’s adding Crime 360, Skills + Thrills, and Tiny House Nation.

Crime 360 features non-stop true crime documentaries, series, specials, and more. The station shares the same name as the popular A&E series, but offers more than just the true-crime series.

features non-stop true crime documentaries, series, specials, and more. The station shares the same name as the popular A&E series, but offers more than just the true-crime series. Skills + Thrills showcases the American spirit of grit and adventure, featuring series like “Swamp People,” “Ice Road Truckers,” “Pawn Stars,” and more.

showcases the American spirit of grit and adventure, featuring series like “Swamp People,” “Ice Road Truckers,” “Pawn Stars,” and more. Tiny House Nation showcases the popular home improvement show starring John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin. The pair assist families with building the tiny homes of their dreams. The show originally aired on FYI Network before moving to A&E.

The service just added four new stations last week, including Paramount+ Picks, which serves as an opportunity for curious viewers to check out some of what the new service has to offer before paying for a subscription. In fact, Pluto TV seems to be adding new stations every two weeks or so, greatly expanding their content offerings while potentially attracting new viewers.

Currently, Pluto TV offers movies, general entertainment, health, news & opinion, reality, crime, comedy, classic TV, home & DIY, travel, sports, gaming, anime, music, Latino, kid’s, and even local CBS affiliate channels.

Pluto TV recently reached 30.1 million monthly active users in the U.S., from the 28.4 million actives in Q3 (up 34% on the year). Globally, Pluto TV saw 43 million monthly active users, up from 36 million last quarter.

Pluto TV is available for free download on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Tivo, Android and iOS devices, gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One, and most smart TVs. You can also watch directly on your desktop PC or laptop.