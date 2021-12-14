Pluto TV Adds 6 New Free Channels

Pluto TV is always expanding its channel lineup, giving users access to an even wider selection of programming. Today, six more channels arrived on the FAST service. Whether you are a K-pop fan or R&B is more your style, there’s something just for you in Pluto TV’s collection. Beginning now, you can begin streaming Pluto TV’s newest channels for free, 24/7.

The new channels include the following:

K-Content by CJ ENM : Enjoy a 24/7 stream of the top Korean entertainment and K-pop. K-Content by CJ ENM features blockbusters, series, and much more.

: Enjoy a 24/7 stream of the top Korean entertainment and K-pop. K-Content by CJ ENM features blockbusters, series, and much more. Real Madrid TV : If you’re a Real Madrid fan, this channel is for you. On Real Madrid TV, you will find action-packed content featuring the premier Spanish football club from Real Madrid’s training center.

: If you’re a Real Madrid fan, this channel is for you. On Real Madrid TV, you will find action-packed content featuring the premier Spanish football club from Real Madrid’s training center. Pluto TV Reaction : On Pluto TV Reaction, you will find a collection of movies filled with high-intensity scenes. The channel features a non-stop stream of all of your favorite action and sci-fi movies.

: On Pluto TV Reaction, you will find a collection of movies filled with high-intensity scenes. The channel features a non-stop stream of all of your favorite action and sci-fi movies. Black Throwbacks : Take a trip back in time and rediscover your old favorite Black actors, comics, and creators. Black Throwbacks features some of the best comedies from the past.

: Take a trip back in time and rediscover your old favorite Black actors, comics, and creators. Black Throwbacks features some of the best comedies from the past. Fuse Beat : Some of the biggest titles and stars in Black culture are featured on Fuse Beat. You will enjoy entertainment, lifestyle, and other content here.

: Some of the biggest titles and stars in Black culture are featured on Fuse Beat. You will enjoy entertainment, lifestyle, and other content here. Bounce XL: Bounce XL is all about Black television. You’ll find original programming, specials, scripted sitcoms, dramas, and so much more.

Pluto TV offers over 250 live TV channels as well as thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows. Last month, Pluto TV added a total of 15 new channels to its lineup, as well as a slate of holiday programming. Going forward, Pluto TV plans to continue offering channels for everyone to enjoy, while zoning in its “passionate fan bases.”

