Pluto TV Adds ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ Channel to Free, Ad-Supported Lineup

Pluto TV watchers, prepare yourselves for a really big show! The Paramount-owned free streaming service has added an entire channel dedicated to the classic “Ed Sullivan Show.” Sullivan was a pioneer in the variety show genre when the eponymous series debuted in 1948. The new free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel will feature over 75 hours of programming the expansive Ed Sullivan library.

The “Ed Sullivan” channel on Pluto TV will include multiple different collections of episodes focusing on the legendary performances that occurred on the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theatre. The channel will include Ed Sullivan’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Classics, Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review, and First Women Of Rock.

“Pluto TV is bringing its audiences another television icon,” Paramount Streaming’s senior VP for content strategy Amy Kuessner said. “The exclusive dedicated channel showcases historic performances– like The Beatles first appearance in front of an American audience– that continue to shape our culture and spotlights the lasting impact of The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Pluto will also offer documentaries and specials on the channel, including “The Best of The Ed Sullivan Show,” which features 80 episodes of original programs comprised of performances by artists from the music and comedy industries, as well as dancers, Broadway stars, opera performers, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be launching a dedicated streaming channel for fans to enjoy a wide range of episodes and specials of The Ed Sullivan Show seven days a week,” added Josh Solt, CEO of SOFA Entertainment, which owns the rights to “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

It’s another addition amidst a busy summer/early fall for Pluto TV. Later this month, Pluto will be adding channels dedicated to both “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: New York,” which originally aired on the Paramount-owned linear network CBS. Pluto will also be adding a “60 Minutes” channel, and channels dedicated to “The Rachel Ray Show” and Hallmark movies.

With more and more customers willing to put up with ads for cheaper or free streaming, it’s a wise move for Pluto to continue expanding its offerings. The service saw its active monthly users jump to 70 million in the second quarter of 2022, and if it keeps adding such popular, nostalgic content, those numbers will only continue to rise.