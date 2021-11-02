Pluto TV Adds 10 New Free Holiday Channels

As soon as the Halloween costumes come off, viewers everywhere are getting ready for this year’s holiday season packed full of Christmas classics, hot cocoa, and winter wonders. Luckily, Pluto TV has us covered.

The free live TV and on-demand streaming service is offering eight new holiday-themed channels plus two new children’s channels to get the festivities started. There is a wide array of new content to look forward to including cooking shows, romantic comedies, holiday specials, ASMR/meditation sounds, and entertainment to keep the kids preoccupied while you sneak in a couple sips of eggnog.

Here’s What’s New on Pluto TV:

Pluto TV Christmas: Jingle bells are ringing, and Uncle Joe won’t stop singing, Pluto TV Christmas offers family-friendly movies for all the relatives to enjoy. The various Christmas specials will have everyone wanting to spread the holiday cheer.

Pluto TV Mistletoe: Perfect for cuddle season, this love-filled channel will spice up your holiday romance with lots of dramatic, chivalrous, and passionate moments.

Home for the Holidays: Learn how to cook just like your grandma did with a month of stews, breads, and cake recipes to keep your dinner table crowded all season long.

Cine Navideño: Discover lots of Christmas and holiday specials in Spanish with Cine Navideño.

Crackling Fireplace: An ASMR-fan’s dream, the natural sounds of a roaring fire will be a highlight of your night.

Festive Fireplace: Sing carols around the fire and savor a traditional Yule log while listening to holiday music.

Holiday Lights: Even Scrooge and the Grinch will enjoy this non-stop display of Christmas lights and decorations paired with delightful holiday music.

Vevo Holiday: Prepare to be entertained for hours with current and classic videos that will help you celebrate.

Channels for Kids

Rainbow Squad: Witness your child’s eyes light up when they watch a group of friends teach about the strength of teamwork and loyalty.

LEGO Kids TV: Watch popular LEGO series such as Ninjago, Friends, City and more.

Everything on Pluto TV is free! It’s our pick for the Best Free Streaming Service. There are hundreds of channels to choose from and the entertainment value is endless. The on-demand categories labeled “Christmas Movies” and “Christmas Specials” include TV shows and films like ‘Jamie’s Best Ever Christmas,’ ‘Kirstie’s Crafty Christmas,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas,’ ‘Santa Girl,’ ‘A Royal Christmas Engagement,’ and lots more.

Pluto TV Christmas, Pluto TV Mistletoe, Fireplace, and Holiday Lights are back for a third time and Vevo Holiday is making a comeback after its debut last year.

From September 22 to December 21, Pluto TV users will have access to series like ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, ‘Gunsmoke,’ ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘Touched By an Angel,’ ‘Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman,’ and ‘Diagnosis: Murder.’