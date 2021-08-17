 Skip to Content
Pluto TV Adds Six New Streaming Linear Channels

Michael King

Pluto TV has launched six new streaming linear channels to its ever-increasing lineup.

With these new channels, Pluto TV users will have free, 24/7 access to happenings in the sleepy town of Mayberry, North Carolina, the most mysterious crime cases from across the pond, threats of bank robberies, and other happenings in the Wild West, and more.:

  • The Andy Griffith Show (All seasons)
  • Matlock (All seasons)
  • Gunsmoke (Seasons 7-20)
  • Britbox Mysteries (exclusive to Pluto TV for six months)
  • Pluto TV Game Shows
  • Lupin the 3rd
      
    Each of the channels are available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, and the new channels are available immediately.
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.

Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.

Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.

