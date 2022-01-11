Pluto TV Adds 3 New Channels, Including Drew Barrymore Show Highlights and BBC Kids

Three more channels arrived on Pluto TV’s free, ad-supported streaming content platform — “Best of The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Acapulco Shore,” and “BBC Kids.” You can currently find all three stations under Pluto TV’s “Featured” block, as well as in the Entertainment (Barrymore), En Español (Acapulco Shore), and Kids sections (BBC Kids).

On Channel 156, the Best of The Drew Barrymore Show brings a 24/7 stream of host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to her audience. The show launched in 2020 on CBS, the company that owns Pluto TV.

The Drew Barrymore Show September 14, 2020 Drew Barrymore presents human-interest stories, celebrity guests, lifestyle segments and field pieces, all driven by her infectious brand of humor and optimism.

On Channel 952, you can check out “Acapulco Shore,” the Jersey Shore spinoff that follows 8 contestants’ experiences of life in Acapulco. The party, the hook-ups, the madness, and the “desmadre” don’t stop in Acapulco Shore. Follow the cast of out-of-control Mexicans in their twenties through all the wildest and most inappropriate moments in Hispanic television. Don’t miss a minute with the craziest vacationers in history! Acapulco Shore is waiting on you to carry on with the party!

Acapulco Shore September 27, 2014 A reality-based look at the vapid lives of several Mexican 20-somethings and their respective friends and/or hook-ups during their stay in Acapulco for a Summer vacation.

Lastly, Channel 985 - BBC Kids brings entertaining, energetic, and clever content that kids will love and parents can trust. The programming mix spans ages 1 through 12, so kids of all ages can have something fun to watch. Shows such as “Dinopaws” and “Sarah & Duck” combine colorful animation with stimulating storytelling and charming characters, enabling preschoolers to explore the world they live in for the first time and discover exciting new experiences, objects, places, and feelings every day. Older children will enjoy the popular dance drama “The Next Step” and “MI High,” the teenage spy series that proves it can be quite tricky to balance homework with a job as a secret agent.

Dinopaws February 17, 2014 An animation about three young dinosaurs exploring their unusual world.

Sarah & Duck February 18, 2013 Sarah & Duck is a British animated children’s television series created by Sarah Gomes Harris and Tim O’Sullivan, and produced by Karrot Entertainment for the BBC. Designed as a story-driven animation primarily targeted at 4-6 year old children, it was first broadcast on the UK CBeebies channel on 18 February 2013. A total of 40 episodes have been commissioned for the first series. 30 of these will have been shown in the UK by the end of August 2013, with a further 10 in production.

M.I. High January 8, 2007 M.I. High is a BBC children’s spy-fi adventure series. It was produced for the BBC by the independent production company Kudos, who also produced the hit BBC spy drama Spooks. It follows in the success of the Young Bond and the Alex Rider series of books and films. M.I. High is recorded in high definition and is shown on the CBBC Channel and CBBC Outputs on BBC One and BBC Two. M.I. High is also shown on the BBC HD Channel. Repeats also frequently air in Australia on ABC3. As of October 2012 the series has began airing on the UKTV channel Watch.

The Next Step March 8, 2013 Follow the lives of an elite group of young dancers who train at The Next Step Studio.

The move comes just a month after they added six new channels spanning multiple different genres, including sports, music, Black culture, and more. Currently, Pluto TV offers over 250 live TV channels as well as thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows.