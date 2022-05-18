Pluto TV Goes Live in Nordic Market

Pluto TV, the U.S.-based ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, announced on Wednesday that it has expanded to Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Working in partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), Pluto TV is now offering more than 70 channels across the three countries, providing live sports, regional programming, and more. It will also carry exclusive content from Pluto TV’s parent firm Paramount, including MTV and a dedicated Star Trek channel.

Pluto TV will also carry live Bellator MMA fights — representing the first time such content will be available in the Nordic nations. Elsewhere, there will be kid-friendly shows such as “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Dora the Explorer.”

At launch, the service will operate alongside existing AVOD service Viafree, which is owned by NENT Group. As part of the arrangement, Viafree will eventually discontinue as a standalone product.

“Forging this alliance with a respected leader like NENT further demonstrates the type of bold innovation we are employing to advance our global footprint,” said Paramount Streaming’s President and CEO, Tom Ryan. “The union of Pluto TV and Viafree delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a frictionless and free streaming destination with something for everyone.”

The launch of Pluto TV in the Nordics is the latest chapter in Paramount’s international AVOD push. At the time of writing, Pluto TV now operates in more than 30 countries and territories and has already earmarked an expansion into the African and Australian markets.