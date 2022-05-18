 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Pluto TV

Pluto TV Goes Live in Nordic Market

Tom Wilton

Pluto TV, the U.S.-based ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, announced on Wednesday that it has expanded to Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Working in partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), Pluto TV is now offering more than 70 channels across the three countries, providing live sports, regional programming, and more. It will also carry exclusive content from Pluto TV’s parent firm Paramount, including MTV and a dedicated Star Trek channel.

Pluto TV will also carry live Bellator MMA fights — representing the first time such content will be available in the Nordic nations. Elsewhere, there will be kid-friendly shows such as “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Dora the Explorer.”

At launch, the service will operate alongside existing AVOD service Viafree, which is owned by NENT Group. As part of the arrangement, Viafree will eventually discontinue as a standalone product.

“Forging this alliance with a respected leader like NENT further demonstrates the type of bold innovation we are employing to advance our global footprint,” said Paramount Streaming’s President and CEO, Tom Ryan. “The union of Pluto TV and Viafree delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a frictionless and free streaming destination with something for everyone.”

The launch of Pluto TV in the Nordics is the latest chapter in Paramount’s international AVOD push. At the time of writing, Pluto TV now operates in more than 30 countries and territories and has already earmarked an expansion into the African and Australian markets.

TBD

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.