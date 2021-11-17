Pluto TV Launches 5 New Channels, Announces Thanksgiving Programming Schedule

Pluto TV has added five more channels to its free live TV streaming service, and they’re available to stream now. These new additions span across a few different genres, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a reality TV fan, love scripted dramas, or are addicted to cooking shows, you will find plenty to watch.

Pluto TV’s new channels include:

Pluto TV Vs.: Watch the toughest competitors go head-to-head in physical competition shows, including “MXC,” “Strong Man,” “American Gladiators,” “Wipeout,” and “Unbeatable Banzuke.”

More TV Drama: Primetime drama hits, including “Burn Notice,” “The Unit,” “Numbers,” and “JAG” stream all day every day.

Teen Mom: MTV’s “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” feature the moments that make a family as teens become parents while navigating high school, relationships, and interpersonal drama.

Iron Chef: The world’s best cooks go up against the Iron Chefs in this popular cooking competition. Seasons 1-3 of “Iron Chef” are available to watch on Pluto TV.

48 Hours: True crime fanatics, the “48 Hours” channel is for you. The series gives viewers an in-depth look at the case, from the investigation to the evidence. You can find over 200 hours from 22 seasons on the “48 Hours” channel.

Not only did Pluto TV launch five new channels, but the Thanksgiving holiday programming slate has been released. If you’re looking for something to watch amid the festivities, check out these offerings:

November 22-25 at 3-6 p.m. ET: The Cook-Along with Pluto TV features “The French Chef,” “Fresh Market Dinners,” “The Urban Vegetarian,” “Bon Appetit,” “Cook Like A Chef,” and “Perfect.” (Food TV channel)

November 23 at 12 p.m.-12 a.m. ET: Pluto TV’s Forever Foodies Marathon includes episodes of “Bon Appetit,” “Celebrity Snackdown,” “The Burger Show,” “Food Grails,” “Curry Shop,” and “Sean in the Wild.” (Pluto TV Best Life channel)

November 23 at 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET: Feel-Good Food Marathon gets you in the Thanksgiving spirit with sweets, cheeses, and drinks. (BBC Food channel)

November 23: Doctor Who Day features an all-day stream of your favorite “Doctor Who” moments. (Doctor Who Classic channel)

November 24 at 5 p.m. ET: Home Cooked Comforts Marathon and Meat and Potatoes Marathon feature all your favorite comfort foods just in time for the holiday. (America’s Test Kitchen channel)

November 24 at 3 p.m. ET: Julia Cooks Thanksgiving Marathon showcases some of Julia Child’s best holiday recipes. (Julia Child channel)

November 25: “Sister, Sister” and “Moesha” stream all day. (BET Her channel)

November 25 at 6 p.m. ET: “The Brady Bunch” marathon features all of the series’ best moments. (Classic TV Comedy channel)

November 25: Enjoy the adventures of a crime-fighting pair of brothers with “Numbers.” (Pluto TV Crime Drama channel)

November 26: “Scorpion” streams all day and goes back to the very beginning with its first episode to kick off the marathon. (Pluto TV Crime Drama channel)

November 26 at 6 p.m. ET: Enjoy your favorite episodes of the classic sitcom, “Green Acres”. (Classic TV Comedy channel)

Pluto TV has been growing rapidly, getting more consumers on board and adding a variety of new channels. Earlier this month, 10 new holiday channels were added to the streaming service.