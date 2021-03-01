Pluto TV Launches Four New Channels, Including Paramount+ Picks

Adding to their ever-expanding catalog of free content, Pluto TV today announced the addition of four new channels to the platform, broadening their catalog to include more sports, kid’s shows, and scripted entertainment.

The most interesting is no doubt Paramount+ Picks, a channel featuring shows like Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand, NCIS, Big Brother and more. These shows, of course, are available on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ re-branded streaming service. As ViacomCBS owns both Pluto TV and Paramount+, this channel is a great opportunity to allow potential viewers to “try before they buy” the streaming service.

Paramount+ will cost $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without. They are currently running a promotion that gives 50% off your first year of service. With the discount, you will get the “Ad-Supported” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Ad-Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month).

The Nashville channel features a 24/7 stream of the popular CMT soap opera. The series stars Hayden Panettiere and Clare Bowen and details the lives of a collection of country music stars. Nashville also featured Connie Britton until Season 5.

This also commemorates the launch of Pluto TV’s MLB station. The Streamable recently covered the announcement, where viewers will be able to stream over 200 hours of classic content including iconic World Series and All-Star games, milestone performances, episodes of “Epic Moments,” “Baseball’s Seasons” and “Cathedrals of the Game” in addition to curated clips and playlists featuring top plays from the legendary sport.

Finally, Pluto TV will launch Ryan and Friends, a channel themed around popular kid’s YouTuber Ryan’s World. His friends, such as popular vlogger Jason Vlogs, rising star Marlin “MarMar” Chan of MarMar Land, and more, will join Ryan on a, “non-stop adventure of learning and fun – featuring free, safe and educational shows, cartoons, exclusive premieres, and more.”

Pluto TV is available for free download on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Tivo, Android and iOS devices, gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One, and most smart TVs. You can also watch directly on your desktop PC or laptop.