Pluto TV Launches Free Streaming Service in Brazil

ViacomCBS-owned streaming service Pluto TV announced that they have now expanded to Brazil after launching in other Latin America countries in April.

At launch, the service will have 27 channels including three holiday-themed channels. The streaming service plans reach 30 channels by the end of next and hopes to reach more than 60 channels by the end of 2021. In Brazil, Pluto TV is available on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung TV Plus, iOS, Android, and the Pluto TV website.

“We are excited to expand Pluto TV to Brazil after our successful launch earlier this year in the rest of Latin America,” said JC Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. “This accomplishment is a testament to the tremendous teamwork and our shared commitment to accelerate our digital and streaming businesses.”

In Brazil, Pluto TV offers titles like Star Trek and Sherlock Holmes, Blue Jasmine, PS: Eu Te Amo, Trocando os Pés y Crô, anime like Naruto Shippuden and Bleach. They are also leveraging Nickelodeon content like As Aventuras de Minuano Kid, Kenan & Kell, CatDog, and Rugrats: Crescido.

Pluto TV has easily become one of the top AVODs in the market. In November, parent company ViacomCBS announced the service reached 28.4 million monthly active users in the U.S. and 36 million globally in U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Pluto TV Brazil Channel Lineup