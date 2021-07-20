Pluto TV Launches Three New Free Streaming Channels

Pluto TV launched three new streaming channels on Tuesday, July 20.

Two of the channels had been previously announced. One of the channels, PBR RidePass, features hundreds of hours of live professional bull-riding, rodeo, and other western sporting events.

Programming will include marquee rodeos like the WCRA Triple Crown, Indian National Finals Rodeo, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, and National High School Rodeo Finals, premier horse and equestrian events, including “Road to the Horse,” highlight shows, and western sports shoulder programming.

The channel is being launched as part of a joint venture between Pluto TV and PBR, as PBR RidePass shifts from a stand-alone bull-riding-and-rodeo-based streaming service to live exclusively on Pluto TV.

The second, News 12 New York, brings the latest local news, top stories, events, community updates, and additional information from across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The third channel, Pluto TV Home, has been launched with shows featuring renovation wars, design miracles, life hacks, and architectural feats from around the world.