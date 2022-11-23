Pluto TV to Air Special Marathon of Classic Episodes to Celebrate Doctor Who Day

There are many reasons to give thanks this week, from friends to family, from turkey to parades, from football to an alien from the planet Gallifrey who traverses space and time in order to prevent evil forces from preying on innocent humans using little more than their wit and a sonic screwdriver.

That’s right, Tuesday, Nov 23 is officially Doctor Who Day and free streaming service Pluto TV is celebrating the occasion with a non-stop “Doctor Who” marathon on the Doctor Who Classic channel.

The original incarnation of the series premiered on the BBC on this day in 1963 and now, 39 seasons and 13 doctors later, the show is still going strong. All day Pluto TV is taking viewers on some of the Doctor’s epic adventures to save the universe, with non-stop “Doctor Who” episodes, starting from the very beginning with “An Unearthly Child” and continuing chronologically with select episodes, including “The Daleks,” “The Edge of Destruction,” “The Dalek Invasion of Earth,” “The Romans,” “The Chase,” “The Time Meddler,” “The War Machine,” “Power of the Dalek,” “Tomb of the Cybermen,” and more.

Pluto’s Doctor Who Classic channel airs episodes from the original series’ which aired from 1963 to 1989. After a TV movie in 1996, the show was rebooted in 2005 with the Ninth Doctor and was grown in popularity around the world refer since. Ncuti Gatwa will premiere as the Fifteenth Doctor, and the first Black actor to play the role, in 2023.

In addition to the Doctor Who celebration, Pluto will also be bringing back its annual “Mystery Science Theater 3000” Turkey Day Marathon. Join hosts Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson starting at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24 on the MST3K channel. The marathon will feature an extended lineup of 10 feature-length episodes and one short film, including two feature-length episodes and a short from the show’s current Season 13.

This holiday week is an especially good time to be thankful for Pluto, but especially if you love time-traveling aliens and wise-cracking robots!