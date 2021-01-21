Pluto TV to Become First Free Ad-Supported Streaming Service in France

Pluto TV is expanding its footprint.

The ViacomCBS ad-supported streaming will kick off in France on Feb. 8, billed as “the first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) service to debut in the country.”

French viewers will be able to stream 40 curated and original channels. Content is culled from ViacomCBS brands and third parties, such as top international and French publishers, broadcasters and distributors. Channels include Pluto TV Ciné, Pluto TV Action and Pluto TV Drama.

The service will be available at Pluto TV’s site, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and the iOS and Android apps.

This isn’t the first global expansion for the streamer. Pluto TV is available in 24 countries, including U.K., Spain, Germany, Brazil and 16 other Latin American countries.

Olivier Jollet, SVP, emerging business at ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, said: “With its market-centric approach and extensive reach, Pluto TV’s innovative digital model will transform the French streaming and television market, both in terms of consumer experience and ad sales offer.”

ViacomCBS said Italy would be the next market to launch Pluto TV in late 2021.

In November, the streamer claimed almost 36 million active users worldwide, including 28.4 million monthly active users in the U.S.

Separately, Pluto TV announced this week it partnered with the BBC to add channels focused on Food and Home. BBC Food features top British chefs, such as Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson.