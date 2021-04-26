Pluto TV to Expand Spanish-Language Options

Next month, Pluto TV is launching a dramatic expansion into its Spanish-language programming with Pluto TV en Español. Beginning May 5, the service will offer nearly 50 Spanish-speaking channels across the platform, totaling over one-fifth of Pluto TV’s overall channel line-up.

The service will combine renamed, existing, and 20 all-new channels. Programming will feature dubbed and Spanish original language content.

Some of the news offerings include EuroNews, EstrellaTV, Estrella News and Telefe noticias. Other channels available include Cine XOXO, ¡¡Cine jaja!!, Nashville en español, Viaje a las estrellas, Emergencia 911, Mundo paranormal, Hell’s Kitchen en español, Sony Canal Comedias, Entre nosotras, Sony Canal Escape Perfecto, Nosey escándalos, beIN SPORTS XTRA en español, Naruto en español, Yu-Gi-Oh! en español and more.

Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers many live channels. Each channel is focused on a specific genre of movie or television, with some shows running an endless loop of episodes 24/7. Select content is available on demand. Ads can be frequent and repetitive, but the free nature of the service offers a fair trade-off.

“In 2019, we introduced a dedicated category for US Hispanics offering thousands of hours of free, Spanish-language, premium streaming entertainment and followed in 2020 launching Pluto TV across 17 Latin American countries. Now, we are building on that strategy and success by bringing even more programming, channels and genres to meet the increasing demand for streaming throughout the U.S. Hispanic community,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Pluto TV en español delivers the best of both worlds, a dedicated category of nearly 50 curated channels reflecting the multiethnic, multilingual diversity of the community alongside an additional 200 channels of streaming entertainment in English.”

The United States has 41 million people aged five or older who speak Spanish at home. They are the fastest-growing linguistic group in the country.