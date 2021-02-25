Pluto TV to Launch Free MLB Channel Just In Time for Opening Day

At ViacomCBS Streaming Investor Day, Pluto TV announced that the MLB Channel would join its growing lineup of sports channels.

The station will feature classic and iconic games and highlights beginning March 2nd, ahead of Opening Day on April 1st. The new branded MLB channel will stream over 200 hours of classic content including iconic World Series and All-Star games, milestone performances, episodes of “Epic Moments,” “Baseball’s Seasons” and “Cathedrals of the Game” in addition to curated clips and playlists featuring top plays from the legendary sport.

Pluto TV’s MLB Channel joins its existing NFL Channel, Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, Bellator MMA, Pac-12 Insider, Impact Wrestling, and more. These channels are in addition to the hundreds of other content offerings available on the platform.

Similar to the relationship between NFL Channel and NFL Network, MLB Channel shouldn’t be confused with MLB Network, which is available on a Live TV Streaming Service. MLB Network includes live games and highlights, which MLB Channel does not.

“Building out a library of top-quality sports content is a huge priority for Pluto TV, and to be able to add a Major League Baseball channel for the first time is a landmark event both for us and for baseball fans who are always looking to watch more of their favorite sport,” said Will Gurman, Vice President, Global Content Partnerships at Pluto TV. “As a lifelong baseball fan, I am excited that we are able to bring the best of MLB to viewers everywhere and add a beloved American institution to our continually expanding sports programming.”

Pluto TV is available for free download on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Tivo, Android and iOS devices, gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One, and most smart TVs. You can also watch directly on your desktop PC or laptop.