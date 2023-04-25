Pluto TV to Stream 2023 Tony Awards Preshow ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’ for Free

Get your tuxes and ball gowns dry-cleaned and practice your acceptance speeches and jazz hands, because on Tuesday, CBS and its free streaming service Pluto TV announced that they would team up for the Tony Awards preshow “The Tony Awards: Act One.” The live broadcast will set the stage for the theatre’s biggest night on June 11.

“Act One” will begin on the streamer at 6:30 p.m. ET and will run up until the 76th Annual Tony Awards starts on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. While the hosts and further details for the preshow will be announced in the coming weeks, the Tonys have already confirmed that Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will return for her second-straight year as the ceremony’s host.

“The Tony Awards: Act One” will be available on the Pluto TV Celebrity channel and will be the only place to watch the first round of Tony Award presentations and acceptance speeches. For this year’s event, the Tonys are moving uptown to the historic United Palace in Washington Heights.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pluto TV to kick off this year’s Tony Awards celebration,” CBS EVP Jack Sussman said. “This cross-company partnership allows us to utilize the breadth of the Paramount Global family to bring the best of Broadway into homes of more viewers than ever before.”

The Tony Award nominations for the 2023 season will be announced on Tuesday, May 2 by stage and screen star Lea Michele and Tony Award winner Myles Frost. The nominations will be available to stream on the American Theatre Wing’s YouTube page.

“Act One” will be available on Pluto TV will be for free on all smart TVs, streaming devices, the Pluto mobile app, or online. The Tony Awards themselves will air on CBS, but will also be available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers top livestream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate. It will also be available on demand for these ad-free customers as well. on the service as well as on demand. Subscribers on the ad-supported Essential tier will be able to stream the star-studded event beginning on Monday, June 12.

“We’re excited to spotlight this live, exclusive pre-show event for Broadway’s biggest night,” Paramount Streaming EVP Jeff Grossman said. “Our partnership with CBS continues to bring even more programming from across the Paramount ecosystem to Pluto TV audiences for free.”