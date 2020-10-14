Pluto TV To Stream ‘Narcos,’ ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Gets Second Season Renewal

Pluto TV will begin streaming Netflix’s original series “Narcos” on October 20. This is the first time the series, seasons 1-5, will be available to stream for free in the U.S. However, “Narcos” will stream across four different Pluto TV owned-and-operated linear channels, with multiple air times and different languages to attract the widest audience.

“Narcos” will have its own branded single-series, marathon-style channels: Narcos and Narcos en Español. Spanish-speaking versions of “Narcos” will stream with English subtitles, while English-speaking versions of “Narcos” will stream with Spanish subtitles.

Also, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix and arrives in 2021. The first season is the same timeline as the blockbuster film. But the new season finds six teenagers selected to experience a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar — until the dinosaurs threaten to destroy them. The mega-hit “Jurassic Park” film trilogy exited the streamer on September 30, only two months after it landed.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Discovery of Witches, Season 2” will premiere Jan. 9, 2021, on Sundance Now and Shudder. The series follows historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer, “Hacksaw Ridge”), a witch denying her own heritage. When she unexpectedly calls up an ancient, bewitched manuscript from Oxford’s Bodleian Library, she gets tossed into a dangerous mystery and into the path of the vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode, “Downton Abbey”).

“Greenland,” the Gerard Butler disaster thriller, will be available for premium video on demand rental beginning December 18 for $19.99, says STXfilms. The film opened internationally and scooped in a $27.9 million haul. HBO Max will give it a digital run in early 2021. Bunker plays a father trying to reach a bunker from a global apocalypse.

Susan Sarandon got the lead in “Red Bird Lane,” a new psychological thriller from HBO Max, directed by John Wells (“The West Wing,” “ER”). Eight strangers meet at an isolated house — with sinister forces awaiting them. Other cast members include Kiersey Clemons (“Antebellum”), Danny Huston (“Succession”), Isidora Goreshter (“Shameless”), Ash Santos (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”) and Fiona Dourif (“The Blacklist”).

“In Wonder,” a doc about singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, debuts on Netflix on Nov. 23. It dovetails with the release of his latest album, “Wonder,” which arrives Dec. 4. The doc includes his 2019 world tour performed in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Other music docs on the streamer include Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” and “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the subject of an HBO (streaming on HBO Max) project, with Channing Tatum starring and producing. Based on Ashlee Vance’s book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” the network says the limited series “follows Elon Musk as he handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit, spurring a new era of privately funded space exploration and culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.”

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2” trailer