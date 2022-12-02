Pluto TV Welcomes Live Shopping Channels QVC, HSN to Programming Lineup

If you’re a user of the free TV streaming service Pluto TV and you’re trying to figure out a way to get your holiday shopping done without leaving the house or browsing the web, look no further. Pluto, which is owned by Paramount Global, has announced that it is adding both QVC and HSN to its lineup of free channels.

QVC and HSN, which are both parts of Qurate Retail Group, will offer Pluto TV’s audience approximately 40 hours a day of live “vCommerce” programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, social media influencers, and other personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms. This includes such shows as QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David,” and HSN’s “Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic.”

“QVC and HSN are leaders in livestream video commerce, offering curated products and lean-back shopping experiences that are fun and engaging,” Paramount SVP Amy Kuessner said. “Their esteemed expertise and reputation in the landscape are qualities we are proud to highlight on Pluto TV.”

QVC and HSN join Pluto TV’s service, which curates a diverse lineup of free channels, and reaches 72 million monthly active users. Pluto TV offers a wide array of genres, languages and categories, including movies, television series, sports, news and opinion, music, lifestyle and culture, kids, and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices.

“With QVC and HSN in the lineup, Pluto TV viewers can now enjoy two distinct livestream shopping experiences, each with its own celebrities, product collections and storytelling style,” Qurate SVP David Apostolico said. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers via Pluto TV and are determined to continue meeting passionate shoppers everywhere they are engaging with video.”

The two home shopping services have been expanding their reach widely in the last year. June saw the expansion of QVC+ and HSN+, a dedicated streaming service that combines the content of both networks. In September, that service also became available on Samsung Smart TVs. HSN joined QVC on YouTube TV's channel lineup in September, and both networks were made available on The Roku Channel in November.

Pluto has been doing plenty of expansion on its own this year, as well. The service launched in Canada on Dec. 1, bringing its over 20,000 hours of content north of the border. Pluto also recently added over 6,000 episodes of classic Paramount shows to its service, as well as episodes of the CBS daytime show “The Talk.”