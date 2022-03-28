Pluto TV Will Stream ‘Halo’ Premiere for Free This Week

Paramount’s free-ad supported TV (FAST) service, Pluto TV is giving viewers a taste of a new exciting Paramount+ show this week. On Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. ET, the first episode of “Halo” as well as “Halo: The Series Declassified” will air on Pluto TV’s “Paramount+ Picks.” The premiere will also air on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. as well as various showings until April 6.

The episode will also be available on Pluto TV Gamer along with Halo-themed Gameplay episodes from April 1 through 6.

According to gamers and TV fans alike, “Halo” was worth the wait as it delivered an excellent cast and visual effects. The live-action military science fiction series follows an epic 26th-century conflict between humans and an alien threat — the Covenant.

The Halo video game series launched in 2001 and sold over 82 million copies. While the Paramount+ series introduces a new take on the story, Halo players have been appreciating the well-cast characters as well as the familiar weapons, vehicles, and locations.

The 2022 “Halo” series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, Charlie Murphy as Makee, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Bentley Kalu as Vannal-134, Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes, and Jen Taylor as Cortana.

Additionally, “Halo the Series: Declassified” is hosted by Sydnee Goodman and dives deep into the world of the Paramount+ series. Pluto TV viewers can watch the premiere episode (after they finish “Halo” of course), where Sydnee will be joined by the Master Chief himself, Pablo Schreiber, his highly advanced A.I., Cortana, and AEW professional wrestler Adam Cole.

Broadcasting a sneak peek of Paramount+’s new hit series for free is a great strategy to potentially bring new subscribers to the premium service. The “Halo” series, which just premiered on March 24, is doing big numbers for Paramount+ and set a new record for the most-watched series premiere worldwide in its first 24 hours. “Halo” replaced previous record-holder “1883,” the beloved prequel series of cable juggernaut “Yellowstone.”

Thirty percent of the audience who came to Paramount+ to watch “1883” started with Episode 2 which means that putting episodes on other platforms is a proven way to get people to pay for a subscription if it means finishing a season that they are invested in.

So the company is most likely trying to recreate its recent success with a more seasoned IP and an even bigger fan base. Plus, having the show stream on Pluto TV will bring a ton of traffic to the FAST service as well.

Check out a preview of “Halo”: