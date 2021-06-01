Pluto TV Adds Three New Free Channels

Pluto TV has just announced three new channels — Jersey Shore, Pluto TV Courtroom, and Bar Rescue — are launching on Tuesday.

Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore now has its own channel. Fans can now enjoy their favorite episodes of MTV’s Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Snooki & Jwoww.

Bar Rescue

Jon Taffer, nightlife expert extraordinaire, transforms struggling bars into successful businesses by changing owners’ behavior and reacting to the drama that ensues on “Bar Rescue.”

Pluto TV Courtroom

“Judge Judy”, “Judge Mills Lane”, “Hot Bench,” and more land on Pluto TV Courtroom. Fans of swift justice and sassy attitudes can tune in 24 hours a day.

Currently, Pluto TV offers movies, general entertainment, health, news & opinion, reality, crime, comedy, classic TV, home & DIY, travel, sports, gaming, anime, music, Latino, kid’s, and even local CBS affiliate channels. The platform has been steadily gaining content, adding new channels Crime 360, Skills + Thrills, and Tiny House Nation in March as well as Paramount+ Picks, a channel featuring shows from Paramount+ allowing potential viewers to “try before they buy” the streaming service.

Learn More Pluto.TV Pluto TV Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows. … Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen. Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. Learn More $0 / month Pluto.TV

Pluto TV also launched the free MLB Channel in February with more than 200 hours of classic baseball content including iconic World Series and All-Star games, milestone performances, episodes of “Epic Moments,” “Baseball’s Seasons” and “Cathedrals of the Game.”

Pluto TV recently reached 30.1 million monthly active users in the U.S., from the 28.4 million actives in Q3 (up 34% on the year). Globally, Pluto TV saw 43 million monthly active users, up from 36 million last quarter.

Pluto TV is available for free download on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Tivo, Android, and iOS devices, gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One, and most smart TVs. You can also watch directly on your desktop PC or laptop.