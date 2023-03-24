Premier Streaming Network Adds Major League Wrestling in International Markets; Not Currently Available in U.S.

Let’s get ready to rumble! The combat sports-dedicated streaming service Premier Streaming Network (PSN) may be quite new, but that isn’t stopping it from adding one of the fastest-growing wrestling promotions in the world to its platform.

PSN has announced that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is coming to its service in international markets. Starting Sunday, March 26, PSN will stream new episodes of MLW’s flagship series “MLW Underground Wrestling” every Sunday at 12 noon ET to its international audience five days after the episodes air on REELZ in the United States. MLW content will not be available to PSN users in the U.S. at this time.

In addition to livestreams of “MLW Underground Wrestling,” international PSN customers who have purchased Premier+ subscriptions can see the first six episodes of “MLW Underground” on-demand. PSN will also host “Battle Riot V,” MLW’s biggest live event of the entire year on April 8.

“Fans around the world will finally have a chance to join the MLW Underground, where MLW’s biggest fights take place,” MLW COO Jared St. Laurent said. “Premier Streaming Network has a great team and platform with an international reach that is a perfect fit.”

MLW Underground Wrestling represents a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world-class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Major League Wrestling and to give their international fans a new way to consume their product on Premier Streaming Network,” said PSN president Paul Owen. “MLW always delivers an action-packed show. We look forward to combining PSN’s user experience and technology with MLW’s talent and production to give international fans a can’t miss show to enjoy.”

Premier Streaming Network offers a free, ad-supported streaming tier, as well as its Premier+ tier which costs $4.99 per month. It offers over 2,000 hours of content including wrestling libraries from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, Frontline Pro Wrestling, and more, with additional content to be added this year. The service also carries pay-per-view events and original programming.