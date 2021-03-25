PrendeTV Launches March 29 — 30,000 Hours Of Shows Geared To U.S. Hispanics

Univision is revamping its future, which includes a big push into streaming.

On March 29, it debuts PrendeTV, which launches with 35 channels and 30,000 hours of Spanish-language programming. The AVOD is also backed by a $100 million marketing budget.

Curated exclusively for U.S. Hispanics, PrendeTV offers novelas, comedies, docs, lifestyle and children’s shows, as well as Hollywood blockbusters and global TV series.

The move into streaming is led by new CEO Wade Davis, the former Viacom CFO who acquired the company via an investor group last year.

Yesterday, at a virtual industry presentation, Davis, aided by Donna Speciale, Univision’s ads sales president, laid out his strategy. Speciale previously led ad sales for WarnerMedia’s Turner networks.

“We will be taking Univision from being the leader in U.S. Hispanic media, to being the global leader in Spanish language media,” Davis said. “We are going to be making investments in content that Spanish-language television in the U.S., and maybe the world, has never seen.”

PrendeTV kicks off with heavy ad muscle, including McDonalds, Coca Cola, Chase, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Walmart and Dunkin Donuts.

Strong in sports rights, especially soccer, Univision is also enhancing its leadership in the Spanish-language news category, expanding its morning show “Despierta América,” to Sundays.

Last month, Univision acquired an existing streaming advertising video on demand service, Vix, available in the U.S. and Latin America.