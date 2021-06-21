Prime Day 2021: Get 3-Months of Disney Bundle Free (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+)

If you haven’t tried the Disney Bundle quite yet, you’re in for a treat. If you purchase a Fire TV or Fire Tablet on Prime Day 2021, you can get the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu Ad-Supported, and ESPN+ for three months free.

To be eligible, you have to be a new or returning subscriber, meaning you can’t have subscribed to any of the service in the last 30 days.

Normally, the Disney Bundle costs $13.99 a month, meaning you can get $42 in value, when you purchase a Fire TV device or Fire Tablet. You can get a Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99), Amazon Fire TV Stick ($22.99), or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99) for as little as just $18.

How to Get 3 Months of Disney Bundle For Free

Click here to activate the offer

Purchase the Amazon Fire TV or Tablet

Your promotion code will arrive after your device ships

How to Redeem 3-Months of Disney Bundle

Click here to go to Hulu Enter promotional code Click ‘Apply code’ Enter your information to sign up for The Disney Bundle. This will activate your Hulu account first. You will then receive an email with instructions to activate your Disney+ and ESPN+ accounts Happy Streaming!

Terms & Conditions

To qualify for this offer, purchase an eligible Fire TV or Fire Tablet device (see Terms & Conditions) between 6/20/2021 at 12:00pm PT – 6/22/2021 at 11:59pm PT. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Disney+, Hulu or ESPN+ subscribers in the past thirty (30) days) only. Includes Disney+, Hulu’s ad-supported plan and ESPN+. $13.99/month after three-month promotional period ends. Access content from each service separately. Terms apply.

Offer valid for Prime Members who purchase a Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller, Fire TV 4K Stick Essentials Bundle, or Fire Tablet (including Fire 7 Tablet (9th Gen, 2019 Release), Fire 7 Tablet Essentials Bundle (9th Gen, 2019 Release), Fire HD 8 Tablet (10th Gen, 2020 Release), Fire HD 8 Tablet Essentials Bundle (10th Gen, 2020 Release), Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (10th Gen, 2020 Release), Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet Wireless Charging Bundle (10th Gen, 2020 Release), Fire HD 10 Tablet (11th Gen, 2021 Release), Fire HD 10 Tablet Essentials Bundle (11th Gen, 2021 Release), Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle (11th Gen, 2021 Release), Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet (11th Gen, 2021 Release), or Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet Productivity Bundle (11th Gen, 2021 Release), excluding Fire Kids Tablets and Fire Kids Pro Tablets).