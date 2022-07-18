Prime Video Begins Roll Out of Major Redesign to Make Content Discovery Easier than Ever

The Prime Video that millions of people have gotten used as their hub for streaming and on-demand content will be changing dramatically. Starting this week, Amazon will be rolling out a redesigned interface that simplifies navigation and makes content discovery even easier than before.

The new Prime Video app will feature six primary pages: “Home,” “Store,” “Find,” “Live,” “Free with ads,” and “My Stuff.” There will be subcategories underneath the primary pages as well where viewers can browse categories and genres, rent and buy movies and shows, subscribe to Prime Video Channels, and much more. The redesign is expected to be available to all viewers streaming on connected living room devices by mid-to-late August before becoming available to all customers — including those using iOS and web — later in 2022.

On connected and smart TVs, the new navigation menu will now appear on the left-hand side of the screen listing the six umbrella categories. The app will also feature new carousels that are designed to provide a more vivid look at the content via posters and video, as well as allow customers to avoid the dreaded endless scroll by helping them find something to stream.

There will be “Super Carousels” for Amazon Originals and Exclusives, Prime Video Cinema, and more, as well as a “Top 10 Chart” that showcases the most popular and trending content on the platform. The way that the carousel is laid out is incredibly visual, allowing users to see and select the content that they are most interested in more quickly than ever.

The new design also features changes that make it much easier for users to differentiate between which content is included with their Prime membership vs. what is available for rent or purchase. Content that is included for free is marked with a blue checkmark and the shows, movies, and channels that are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to will feature a shopping bag icon.

The updated Prime Video app also makes it easier than ever to access all of the content that you are paying for in one convenient location, rather than having to sort through different options and lists to find it. Under the “Home” category, viewers will be able to access all videos included with their Prime membership under the “My Subscriptions” row.

Additionally, the redesigned “Find” page simplifies the search experience giving users the option to search for a specific title or explore different genres and collections. Not only are search suggestions shown live as each letter is entered, but you are also able to filter results by genre, 4K UHD, and more.

The “Live” tab will give viewers the chance to access all of the linear content available to them via their subscriptions and free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels all in one location.

There will be a dedicated sports hub under the home screen that will not only feature Prime Video’s exclusive “Thursday Night Football” games, but will also be where sports documentaries and other sports content will live through Prime Video Channel subscriptions to services that carry live sports such as Paramount+ and MLB.TV.