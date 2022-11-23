DEAL ALERT: 15+ Streaming Services ONLY $1.99 a Month (Up to 80% OFF) Through Prime Video For Black Friday 2022

Amazon is offering major discounts over 15 different streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Through November 28th (Cyber Monday), you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $1.99 a month (up to 80% OFF). Some of the deals include Showtime, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

These are great ways to try out some new services this holiday season. You could pair these with some other great streaming deals including 12 months of Hulu for $1.99/mo. or you can get 12 months of Peacock Premium for $0.99 a month.

Hulu Black Friday Deal 30-Day Free Trial $1.99/mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months. Peacock Black Friday Deal Sign Up $0.99/mo. | normally $4.99 peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

All Prime Video Channels 2022 Black Friday Deals

Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?

If you need a streaming device to go with your streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Amazon’s deals on Roku or Fire TV devices.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a 3 Month Free Trial of Apple TV+.