Prime Video Channels Offering Screambox Subscription for $2.99 for Two Months in Time for Halloween

David Satin

Halloween is a mere 20 days away, and Prime Video wants to make sure you have all the thrills and chills you need this Spooky Season.

Prime Video Channels is offering a special deal on Screambox, a two month-subscription to the horror streaming service for just $2.99 per month, then $4.99 per month after the promotional period ends. The offer ends on Oct. 15, so don’t wait to sign up if you want two months of Screambox for under $3 each.

Screambox bills itself as an independent streaming service dedicated to providing exceptional, hand-picked independent films, international titles, documentaries, and classic movies. The service delivers every type of horror imaginable, from Supernatural to Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. There are also five video series available on Screambox for non-subscribers to watch for free.

A regular subscription to Screambox is $4.99 per month and includes ad-free streaming across two simultaneous devices, and allows customers to download content to watch offline. Screambox has long been available via Prime Video Channels, but this promo is brand new and only for Halloween.

Prime Video Channels is the Amazon benefit that lets you choose which channels and streaming services you want from inside the Prime Video website or app, and you can cancel at any time. Amazon Prime members can add channels with no cable signups or channel packaging required. Prime Video offers over 100 different channels from every genre, which customers can subscribe to à la carte. Sign up and watch only what you want, on the device you want.

Amazon has kept busy ensuring its channel offerings continue to grow. Last month, Prime Video added Bloomberg TV in Canada and Mexico, with more markets still to come. ViX+, with the largest content library of Spanish language programming in the world, also came to Prime Video Channels earlier this year.

