Prime Video Debuts Weekly NFL Comedy Show in Conjunction with ‘Thursday Night Football’ Hosted by Taran Killam

With the NFL season kicking off on Thursday, Prime Video announced the premiere of its new football-focused show, “The NFL Pile On.” This new weekly series will be a 30-minute comedic look at the league airing every Wednesday on the streamer. “Saturday Night Live” alum Taran Killam will host the show which will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, the day before Prime Video’s first ever regular season exclusive “Thursday Night Football” game.

“NFL Pile On” will highlight funny and unexpected moments from the previous week’s NFL content, lampooning everything from mic’d-up players and postgame press conferences to the crazy things happening on studio shows, social media, and elsewhere throughout the NFL world. Additionally, with full access to the NFL Films library, “The NFL Pile On” will allow Killam and company to take a comedic look at the funniest and goofiest moments throughout the NFL season.

“The NFL Pile On will give viewers an entertaining, fresh take on all the week’s NFL action,” Amazon’s VP of global sports video Marie Donoghue said. “Led by Taran Killam, we will bring fans closer to the fun in and around the game, so they can enjoy even more access to their favorite teams and players.”

In addition to his time on “SNL,” Killam has been seen on big and small screens for years, in addition to making his Broadway debut as King George III in “Hamilton.” Killam brings his unique, varied talents to the show, and he will be joined by comedian Sarah Tiana and special guests from the worlds of pop culture, sports, comedy, and social media. Every week, the team will recap the funniest, most conversation-provoking NFL-focused clips from the previous week, as well as set the stage for the next night’s “TNF” broadcast.

“I am so excited and grateful to help launch a show about two things I love: football and comedy,” Killam said. “The fact that we are supported by the NFL and Prime Video means we can provide exclusive, all-access content to Prime members and NFL fans alike … and also that I get all The Boys spoilers I can handle.”

“NFL Pile On” is not the only additional content that Prime Video is bringing to the platform to enhance the “TNF” rights. Amazon has announced alternate broadcasts with veteran NFL hosts and reporters Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer and viral trick-shot artists Dude Perfect, with others still in the works. The company is also rolling out new features throughout the season to enhance the viewer experience, including a DVR function specifically for “TNF” games.

We all know that NFL is king; whether or not that translates to a weekly comedic highlight show is yet to be seen, but there is no doubt that Amazon is doing whatever it can to make its investment in the exclusive NFL rights pay off. Case in point, Carnival Cruise Line will be the presenting sponsor and exclusive advertiser “The NFL Pile On.”