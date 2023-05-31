Prime Video Has 7 Originals Debuting New Seasons in June; Check Out the Schedule an How to Stream Them for Free

Prime Video may not be your favorite streaming service yet, but it could be soon if it continues to release high-quality original series at this rate. Prime Video is gearing up to release seven original seasons of TV in June.

Some of these series — such as the explosive international espionage thriller show “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” — are returning favorites with multiple seasons already available to stream on-demand on Prime Video. Others, like the mystery-comedy series “Deadloch,” are brand new!

The best news is, if you’re not a Prime Video subscriber yet, you can try all of these shows for free thanks to Prime Video’s generous 30-day free trial offer.

How to Sign Up for Prime Video

If you’re ready to start your 30-day free trial and begin watching Prime Video’s ever-growing selection of original shows, simply click here. You can sign up for a trial in seconds, and start streaming whichever Prime Video original your heart desires.

Once the trial is over, your service will cost $8.99 per month. You can also sign up for the full Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month which will grant you full access to Prime Video at no extra cost.

What Original Series Are Premiering New Seasons on Prime Video in June?

Coming June 2

Deadloch June 2, 2023 Two vastly different female detectives are thrown together to solve the murder of a local man in the sleepy seaside hamlet of Deadloch.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets June 1, 2023 A limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.

‘With Love’ Season 2: “With Love” is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership. But when both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future.

Coming June 9

The Lake June 16, 2022 After returning from abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, Justin plans to connect with his teenage daughter he gave up for adoption. His plans to make new memories with his daughter at the family cottage go awry when he discovers his parents left it to his picture-perfect step-sister, Maisy-May.

Coming June 16

‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’: Jeremy, Richard, and James have a problem. Every country they want to visit is either a trouble hotspot or has banned them from entering. So instead, they head to Central Europe, on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of using.

The Grand Tour November 17, 2016 Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with a show about adventure, excitement and friendship… as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. Sometimes it’s even a show about cars. Follow them on their global adventure.

Coming June 23

I’m a Virgo June 22, 2023 A coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13ft tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, Cootie soon experiences the beauty and contradictions of the world for the first time. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real life superhero named The Hero.

Coming June 30

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan August 30, 2018 When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

What Else Can You Watch With Prime Video?

Prime Video has dozens of original titles spanning every conceivable genre of television. In addition, the service hosts the exclusive national stream of “Thursday Night Football” every week during NFL season, and will host the first-ever Black Friday NFL game in 2023.

Users can also access Prime Video Channels, which offers free TV channels, live content, and premium subscription streaming services like Max, SHOWTIME, Paramount+, and many others. If you don’t find something great to watch on Prime Video, keep digging, because there’s something for every taste on the platform.