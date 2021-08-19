Prime Video Now Allows Users to Select Profile Images From Amazon Originals

Amazon is giving Prime Video subscribers an opportunity to personalize their profiles. Amazon has announced that Prime Video users can now select profile images from their favorite Amazon Original series and movies.

Now, when you launch Prime Video, a character will be associated with your name. This option is available on all devices that support Prime Video, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, media streaming devices, and others.

Users can choose characters from Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bosch, The Boys, Coming 2 America, Fleabag, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Invincible, Sylvie’s Love, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, One Night in Miami…, Making the Cut, Hunters, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, The Wilds, Upload, Troop Zero, Hanna, The Expanse, and Carnival Row.

It’s quick and easy to change your profile image by navigating to your profile. From there, you can manage or edit your profile. You will be given the option to change your profile photo to one of the Prime Original characters. If you need additional guidance, you can find the full instructions for changing your profile picture on a specific device here. Note that you must have the updated Prime Video app to access the new profile image options.

Other streaming services, including Peacock, Disney+, and Paramount+, have also given subscribers the option to select a profile image from shows or movies on those platforms.