Prime Video Signs Deal with Overtime Elite to Stream Games from Basketball Developmental League

Amazon is continuing its quest to become a player in the sports broadcasting world as on Wednesday, the online retail giant announced that it had signed a multiyear agreement with the elite basketball developmental league Overtime Elite (OTE). The deal will grant Prime Video the exclusive global streaming rights for 20 live games per season for the next three seasons including the postseason beginning on Friday, Nov. 4.

OTE is a six-team basketball league featuring some of the best 16-to-20-year-old basketball players from around the world. While playing in the league, players receive cutting-edge training and unparalleled resources to prepare them for college and professional basketball. Every OTE player is guaranteed a minimum salary of $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players earn revenue from the use of their name, image, and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games, and NFTs. Starting this season, players can choose between a scholarship or salary option.

“This collaboration with Prime Video is an exciting move for Overtime Elite, affording us the opportunity to reach even more sports fans,” OTE co-founder and CEO Dan Porter said. “Prime Video has separated themselves as the premier live-sports streaming service, and we are thrilled to showcase Overtime Elite and our fan-first approach in front of Amazon’s global audience.”

Prime Video becomes Overtime Elite’s first media partner and will broadcast all of the games live on Friday and Saturday nights from OTE Arena in Atlanta. In addition to the live broadcast rights, Prime Video also has plans to stream a season-long unscripted series about the league, set to debut in mid-2023. Amazon has also made an investment in Overtime as part of its Series D funding round.

“Like Overtime, we hold a mutual commitment to serving the next generation of sports fans, and we are proud to join Overtime on their journey as the league continues to see tremendous growth,” Amazon’s VP of global sports video Marie Donoghue said.

Later this season in 2023, Amazon Music will curate musical performances for select OTE broadcasts from the hottest artists in the industry. Amazon Music has started doing similar concerts for Prime Video’s exclusive broadcasts of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” games. Lil Baby played last week’s initial concert with Megan Thee Stallion set to appear this week and Kane Brown on Nov. 10.

2022-23 Schedule OTE Games on Prime Video

Date Matchup Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 Rams @ City Reapers Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ Cold Hearts Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 City Reapers @ YNG Dreamerz Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 Cold Hearts @ City Reapers Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 Falcons @ Cold Hearts Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 Cold Hearts @ YNG Dreamerz Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 Rams @ Cold Hearts Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G1 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G2 Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 SEMIS: 1 V 4 G2 Friday, March 3, 2023 FINALS: Game 1 Saturday, March 4, 2023 FINALS: Game 2

Last week, ESPN+ announced that it would be broadcasting over 200 games from the NBA G League, so there will be multiple options for hoops fans to check out the next generations of basketball stars this season.