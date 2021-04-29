Prime Video Streamed By 175 Million Prime Members in the Past Year

While Amazon rarely mentions Prime Video in their earnings, in their Q1 Shareholder Letter Jeff Bezos said that “as Prime Video turns 10, over 175 million Prime members have streamed shows and movies in the past year, and streaming hours are up more than 70% year over year.”

In April, Amazon announced that they had surpassed 200 million Prime Members, meaning that over 85% of Prime Members are using Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video is currently the world’s second largest streaming video service, trailing only Netflix — who had 208 million global subscribers. Their growth looks only to continue as subscribers say they are “very likely” to keep the service even after social distancing regulations are lifted and there are more things to do.

Amazon Prime Video has also recently secured the exclusive rights from the NFL to stream on Thursday nights, making it the only option for football fans looking to keep up with those games this year. As part of their Q1 Shareholder Letter, Jeff Bezos highlighted upcoming originals like “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” “The Tomorrow War,” and “The Underground Railroad.”

Amazon Prime Video has a leg up over the competitors in a couple of unique ways. The fact that access is included with a Prime membership is certainly a factor when it comes to the service’s widespread adoption. Many people have access to the platform and aren’t even aware of it, having subscribed to Prime primarily for the shipping savings. This has made Prime Video a bit of a stealth operation.

Additionally, unlike the walled garden approach taken by Netflix or Disney+, Amazon Prime Video allows members to subscribe to other third-party services through the platform itself. This makes it a great foundational streaming service that members can then curate as they see fit by adding other channels like HBO, STARZ, or discovery+, which just became available on the service.

Amazon Prime can be purchased for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or you can pick up Prime Video on its own for $8.99 per month.