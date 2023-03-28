Prime Video to Stream at 20 New York Yankees Games in 2023

Prime Video is stepping up to the plate for New York Yankees fans once again this baseball season. Amazon’s video streaming service is partnering with the YES Network to offer 20 Yankees games in 2023, much like it did in 2022 when the platform carried a total of 21 contests.

There will be no extra cost to Prime Video subscribers to access the games, and no local blackouts will apply. Prime Video members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all of the streaming Yankees games on Prime Video. These presentations will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts. YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay will be the voice of the NYY games on Prime Video where he will be joined by analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty, and Jeff Nelson.

The games will offer Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV to see live in-game stats, details about the team and their favorite players, and real-time play-by-play updates and details as they are streaming. Additionally, the games will be available for replay on Prime Video for 48 hours following their conclusion.

The first Yankees game to stream on Prime Video in 2023 will be its April 4 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, the National League’s representative in the 2022 World Series. The rest of the team’s telecasts are available to stream on YES Network via live TV streaming services. Currently, the only service offering the channel is DIRECTV STREAM, which carries YES Network on its Choice Plan ($99.99 per month).

YES Network is not yet ready to launch its direct-to-consumer streaming offering yet, but Yankees fans in the channel’s area will want to keep an eye out for it. The team is working hard to prepare it for rollout, but it doesn’t look like it’ll meet its initial goal of having the product ready to launch by Opening Day.

MLB must be thankful that at least one of the regional sports networks (RSNs) it does business with is in a strong position heading into the season. YES Network stands in sharp contrast to Bally Sports RSNs in that regard; the league is warily eyeing the Bally Sports channels, fully intending to try and reclaim the broadcast rights owned by those networks if bankruptcy proceedings interrupt the telecasts of any games.

