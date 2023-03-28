 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video YES Network

Prime Video to Stream at 20 New York Yankees Games in 2023

David Satin

Prime Video is stepping up to the plate for New York Yankees fans once again this baseball season. Amazon’s video streaming service is partnering with the YES Network to offer 20 Yankees games in 2023, much like it did in 2022 when the platform carried a total of 21 contests.

There will be no extra cost to Prime Video subscribers to access the games, and no local blackouts will apply. Prime Video members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all of the streaming Yankees games on Prime Video. These presentations will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts. YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay will be the voice of the NYY games on Prime Video where he will be joined by analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty, and Jeff Nelson.

The games will offer Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV to see live in-game stats, details about the team and their favorite players, and real-time play-by-play updates and details as they are streaming. Additionally, the games will be available for replay on Prime Video for 48 hours following their conclusion.

The first Yankees game to stream on Prime Video in 2023 will be its April 4 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, the National League’s representative in the 2022 World Series. The rest of the team’s telecasts are available to stream on YES Network via live TV streaming services. Currently, the only service offering the channel is DIRECTV STREAM, which carries YES Network on its Choice Plan ($99.99 per month).

YES Network is not yet ready to launch its direct-to-consumer streaming offering yet, but Yankees fans in the channel’s area will want to keep an eye out for it. The team is working hard to prepare it for rollout, but it doesn’t look like it’ll meet its initial goal of having the product ready to launch by Opening Day.

MLB must be thankful that at least one of the regional sports networks (RSNs) it does business with is in a strong position heading into the season. YES Network stands in sharp contrast to Bally Sports RSNs in that regard; the league is warily eyeing the Bally Sports channels, fully intending to try and reclaim the broadcast rights owned by those networks if bankruptcy proceedings interrupt the telecasts of any games.

What Yankees Games Will Stream on Prime Video in 2023?

Date Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Service
April 4 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
April 19 7:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
May 3 7:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
May 17 7:07 p.m. New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays Amazon Prime Video
May 24 7:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
June 21 7:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
June 30 8:15 p.m. New York Yankees St. Louis Cardinals Amazon Prime Video
July 5 7:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
July 8 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
July 19 7:07 p.m. New York Yankees Los Angeles Angels Amazon Prime Video
Aug. 2 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
Aug. 4 7:05 p.m. Houston Astros New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
Aug. 16 7:20 p.m. New York Yankees Atlanta Braves Amazon Prime Video
Aug. 18 7:05 p.m. Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
Aug. 20 1:35 p.m. Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Amazon Prime Video
Sept. 1 8:10 p.m. New York Yankees Houston Astros Amazon Prime Video
Sept. 11 7:10 p.m. New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Amazon Prime Video
Sept. 13 7:10 p.m. New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Amazon Prime Video
Sept. 20 7:07 p.m. New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays Amazon Prime Video
Sept. 27 7:07 p.m. New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays Amazon Prime Video
30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.