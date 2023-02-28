PRO TIP: Sling TV is the Best Way to Save on March Madness 2023

With March nearly upon us, if you’re looking for a way to stream March Madness 2023 on TBS, TNT, and TruTV – Sling TV is the least expensive way to do it. At $40 month, Sling is $25+ cheaper than YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

How to Get a Free Trial of Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Sling carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV in both their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. It is included in the base package of Sling Blue, or with the Comedy Extra ($6) add-on with Sling Orange.

How Can You Watch CBS Games on Sling TV?

But if Sling doesn’t carry CBS, how will you catch those games? Here’s a pro tip: bundle Sling TV with Paramount+ to Get the best price to stream March Madness 2023.

One of the great features of Sling TV is they don’t stuff expensive local affiliates into your streaming bundle. While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which has March Madness action (in addition to TBS/TNT/TruTV), you still have cheap options to stream them.

If you want to stream it, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your CBS affiliate) with a 30-Day Free Trial using CODE: ADVANCE. Alternatively, you can watch CBS games on your mobile device or tablet for free in the March Madness App.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

What Else Can You Watch with Sling TV?

As part of their Sling Orange plan, you will get TNT, TBS, truTV – which will carry most of the March Madness action, with the Final Four and Championship Game on CBS. With Sling Orange, you will also get ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC) –– which will carry the Women’s NCAA National Tournament.

If you choose Sling Blue, you’ll get FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, ABC/NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $40) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

