PRO TIP: Sling TV is the Best Way to Save on March Madness 2023

Jason Gurwin

With March nearly upon us, if you’re looking for a way to stream March Madness 2023 on TBS, TNT, and TruTVSling TV is the least expensive way to do it. At $40 month, Sling is $25+ cheaper than YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

How to Get a Free Trial of Sling TV

Sling carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV in both their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. It is included in the base package of Sling Blue, or with the Comedy Extra ($6) add-on with Sling Orange.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
TBS - -
TNT - -
truTV - - ^ $6

How Can You Watch CBS Games on Sling TV?

But if Sling doesn’t carry CBS, how will you catch those games? Here’s a pro tip: bundle Sling TV with Paramount+ to Get the best price to stream March Madness 2023.

One of the great features of Sling TV is they don’t stuff expensive local affiliates into your streaming bundle. While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which has March Madness action (in addition to TBS/TNT/TruTV), you still have cheap options to stream them.

If you want to stream it, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your CBS affiliate) with a 30-Day Free Trial using CODE: ADVANCE. Alternatively, you can watch CBS games on your mobile device or tablet for free in the March Madness App.

What Else Can You Watch with Sling TV?

As part of their Sling Orange plan, you will get TNT, TBS, truTV – which will carry most of the March Madness action, with the Final Four and Championship Game on CBS. With Sling Orange, you will also get ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC) –– which will carry the Women’s NCAA National Tournament.

If you choose Sling Blue, you’ll get FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, ABC/NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $40) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

Sling Orange

Sling Orange includes channels like TNT, TBS, ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform. You can add TruTV for $6 as part of their Comedy Extra pack.

Sling TV Top Channels

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$40 $40 $55
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
