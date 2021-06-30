PSA: Apple TV+ One Year Free Trial Ends Today

Apple clearly believes in the old adage, “All Good Things Must Come To An End.”

Since the launch of Apple TV+ in the Fall of 2019, Apple has run a promotion offering a free one-year trial of Apple TV+ with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. That all comes to a screeching halt today, Wednesday, June 30.

In January, the trial was extended through the end of June.

For anyone, who has been on a free trial since the launch of Apple TV+, you must cancel by today. To cancel your Apple TV+ account:

Go to tv.apple.com. Choose the account icon at the top of the page. (If you don’t see the account icon, tap or click Sign in, then sign in with your Apple ID.) Choose Settings. Scroll to Subscriptions and choose Manage. Choose Cancel Subscription.

Also, beginning tomorrow — Thursday, July 1 — the free trial for Apple TV+ will be reduced to three months with the purchase of eligible devices.

What that all means is that anyone who wants to take advantage of the free one-year trial Apple TV+ membership has to purchase their products before the end of the day on Wednesday in order to be eligible for the offer.

When Apple TV+ first launched, the fledgling streamer did not have a large slate of original programming for viewers, especially when compared to the much larger streaming libraries of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Since that time, Apple TV+ has accumulated a strong slate of television material including the award-winning “Ted Lasso”, “For All Mankind”, “The Morning Show”, the rebooted “Amazing Stories”, and many other series.

Like other streamers, Apple TV+ took advantage of the opportunities presented by the pandemic to make deals with major studios to acquire top-name motion picture titles, also, including “Greyhound”, “Palmer”, and “Cherry”.

Apple TV+ has announced premiere dates for new seasons of returning shows, including “The Morning Show”, “See”, “Ted Lasso”, and “Servant”.

In addition, the streamer has started to add more content to the service, including the highly-anticipated “Foundation”, based on the seminal science-fiction masterwork written by legendary author Isaac Asimov in the 1950s.