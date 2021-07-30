How to Watch ‘Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

This summer, a new athletic competition, Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games, brings together five teams of trainers and dogs who will face off against each other for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze in showmanship and talent.

2012 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist McKayla Maroney, who can attest to the fierceness brought on by competition, joins a panel of judges led by actress and comedian Kym Whitley.

How to Watch Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games Online

The games kick off with a rapid-fire round of trick combinations where audiences will meet contestants Suzanne Knox and her Border Collie, Ricky Bobby; Steve Jordan and his Berna-Doodle, Yama; Mikayla Morris and her Australian Shepherd, Spyder; Adam Jorgenson with his black Labrador, Bullwinkle; and Kelly Culbert with her Australian Shepherd, HiYah!. From here, the judges will help determine which four teams will freestyle their way onto the next round to put on their best special and stylish performance. The three best teams who move on to the final round will then have a showdown to demonstrate their speed and agility for the ultimate prize of $5,000.

How Much Does discovery+ Cost?

A subscription to discovery+ is available as a $4.99/month ad-supported option as well as an ad-free $6.99/month option.

Does Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games Cost Extra to Stream on Discovery+?

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games is included in your discovery+ subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games?

You can stream Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games, on all devices that discovery+ is available on including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.