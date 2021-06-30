 Skip to Content
QVC-HSN Streaming App Launches on Xfinity X1 and Flex; Interactive Shopping Features to Come Next Year

Aubrey Meister

A new QVC and HSN streaming app is on its way to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 (cable) and Flex (broadband video).

The app will give viewers access to six channels. At launch, QVC and HSN will be included. Later, QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 will be available to stream. Viewers will also be able to watch on-demand and original content, including “Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone”, “One on Wine”, and “Mally Makes It Better.”

Beginning in 2022, viewers will be able to shop directly from their TVs. Qurate Retail Group, which owns QVC and HSN, wants the streaming app to make shopping more convenient.

Mike George, president and CEO of Qurate Retail Group said, “Our goal is that this becomes our flagship experience because it’s so much richer than the [linear-only] experience.”

Customers will have the option to log in to their QVC and HSN accounts within the app so they can shop while they watch.

“Instead of watching the TV show and having to go to my mobile phone or computer to make a purchase, I can do it using my remote control,” George said. “We think that’s a huge win.”

Comcast currently carries QVC and HSN as linear channels, but the app offers additional features.

“The launch of the QVC and HSN Streaming Service on Xfinity X1 and Flex gives our customers another way to enjoy QVC and HSN content beyond the traditional linear channels already available,” said Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of video and entertainment.

With the news of the app’s launch on Xfinity X1 and Flex, it looks like QVC and HSN want to continue expanding, so the app may appear on other platforms soon. The streaming app is currently available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG’s Shop Time app, and Apple TV. Customers can shop with the QVC and HSN app from any of these platforms starting next year.

