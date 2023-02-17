QVC+ Premieres New Fully-Shoppable, Free Streaming Gardening Channel

QVC+ will be adding a healthy dose of sunshine and fresh air to its at-home shopping service. The streaming platform from QVC has announced that it will premiere a new aspirational outdoor living channel Outdoor Escape, a 24/7 channel hosted by QVC’s popular gardening expert Sandra Bennett, who has hosted such shows as QVC’s “In the Garden with Sandra,” will be the face of this seasonal channel.

Her personality and passion for all things outdoors will be featured prominently on this channel’s round-the-clock gardening and outdoor programming. Outdoor Escape hopes to be a breath of fresh outdoor air for those shopping indoors on QVC+. The channel will have content ranging from how to plan your garden months in advance to selected outdoor grilling tips, while making sure that all of the products you will need are just a click away.

The channel will also incorporate many lifestyle shows from QVC and HSN, while also giving viewers easy access to purchase the products featured on all its shows.

Outdoor Escape is the latest channel to come out of QVC+ and HSN+. With the two streaming channels, viewers can stream all five QVC and HSN channels for free as well as its new original channels and content. In addition to Outdoor Escape, there are other originals including “In The Kitchen,” a show dedicated to delicious food and top-selling cookware brands. The home-shopping streamers also offer “Fashion Finds,” where you can catch up on all the latest on-air-featured designer fashions.

The key to the channels and shows on QVC+ and HSN+ is that by watching them on the platforms, viewers are also engaging with their fully-shoppable apps and websites. They provide a robust video commerce (vCommerce) experience that is designed to make it easy to access and navigate all the available live, on-demand, and streaming-only content.

In order to watch “Outdoor Escape” and other QVC+ content, you can download the free QVC+ streaming service app on Roku, Comcast X1, Samsung Smart TVs, Xfinity Flex, X-Class TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV, the Google Play Store, and Google TV, or by visiting plus.qvc.com.