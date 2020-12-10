‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ to Premiere on Disney Plus The Same Day it Premieres in Theaters

During their Investor Day today, Disney announced they will be releasing their film Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters. The film is slated for debut in March 2021. Like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney Plus Premier Access.

With movie theaters shuttered across the country, major media companies have been forced to bring some of their films to streaming. Hamilton, Mulan and Soul are among films that were on the Disney theatrical slate that have had to be moved to Disney+. It was also reported that the company is considering premiering Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy and Cruella on Disney+ instead of movie theaters previously expected.

WarnerMedia recently caused a frenzy because of their decision to bring their 2021 film slate to HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. Blockbuster films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and Matrix 4, which are sure to attract hoards of watchers, will now also be available at the click of a button.

Theatrical distributors immediately expressed their disappointment in the media conglomerate’s decision and notable film director Christopher Nolan expressed his chagrin from a creative’s perspective.