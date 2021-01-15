Report: NBCUniversal and Samsung Currently In a Dispute Over Peacock Carriage Terms

It looks like Amazon isn’t the only company NBCUniversal can’t come to terms with when it comes to Peacock. According to The Information, the media conglomerate is currently entangled in negotiations with Samsung Peacock carriage terms. Sources say the two companies cannot come get on the same page regarding the financial terms of adding the streaming service to Samsung devices.

“TV manufactures typically demand a piece of a service’s subscription revenue or a cut of an ad-supported service’s revenue ad inventory as the price for putting the service on their TVs. Samsung which controls more than a quarter of the smart TV market, is a particularly powerful player,” sources told The Information.

While there is no native app for Samsung devices, those more recent Samsung Smart TVs that support AirPlay can from your iOS device.

Carriage negotiations have proven to be complicated as these media companies have launched their services. One of the biggest surprises that came with the launch of both HBO Max and Peacock last year, was the fact that neither platform was able to strike a deal with Roku or Amazon ahead of their launch. There’s no arguing they would have done better had they been available to the 100+ million active users across the two platforms.

Though WarnerMedia has since negotiated deals to get HBO Max on both platforms, Peacock has only managed to get into agreement with Roku, thus far. Part of the hold up in negotiations was the fact that HBO Max and Peacock wanted to be able to attain user data that can then be used for targeted advertising and gives services the opportunity to charge advertisers higher rates.

Last week, Roku CFO Steve Louden gave a bit of insight on negotiations from the distributors perspective stating in part, “Our goal is to have a win-win deal. Sometimes that can be challenging with different partners. They come in with different viewpoints on what are the terms that are most important to them…The streaming world is very different than the legacy cable world. And so the mind shift has to be around there’s a lot of value to be created, we can help you do that. But for us, it’s important because that’s how we gain revenues, that’s how we invest in the user interface, the operating system underlying and keep the platform running. And so it’s important for us, and it’s also very much we understand what market is. And sometimes it takes a while to get to a mutually agreeable spot.”