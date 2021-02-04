Redbox Adds Circle Network to Their Free Live TV Service

Redbox continues to add to their streaming service, Free Live TV. The company announced that they have added Circle Network, the channel with country lifestyle programming. The channel joins recent additions of Pac-12 Insider, Conde Nast’s Vogue, GQ, Bon Appetit, Vanity Fair, and Glamour, Divorce Court, So Yummy, and five Stingray music channels.

Circle carves out a niche category on the multi-channel streaming platform by connecting country fans to artists and artists to fans.

“The Grand Ole Opry is the heart of country music and we’re thrilled to add Circle Network to our free streaming service. With outstanding music programming and some of country music’s most iconic names, we know that Circle Network will delight our audience,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand.

“Their platform’s audience is a perfect pairing for our original programming, which gives us the opportunity to bring even more fans inside the circle of everything country,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s general manager.

In October, Redbox announced that Free Live TV now supports 75 channels, up from 60 channels in August, including VeVo for music videos.

Redbox’s Free Live TV streaming service launched in February 2020. The service offers live entertainment free of charge and doesn’t require a subscription, so there is no login or sign up needed. Free Live TV competes with other free ad-supported streaming services such as STIRR, Pluto TV, Tubi and Xumo.

The service also launched with three Redbox-branded sections: Redbox Rush, which hosts action and adventure programming; Redbox Comedy; as well as Redbox Spotlight, which has featured and recommended titles.