Redbox Adds Free On-Demand Content to Streaming Service

Redbox is mixing things up. The company announced today they are adding Redbox Free On Demand, an AVOD component that allows customers to watch hundreds of titles at will. Prior to Redbox Free on Demand, the company launched Free Live TV, which, like STIRR, Pluto TV, and Xumo, offers live entertainment in a more linear fashion. With Free On Demand, customers can watch their favorite programming at a time most suitable for them.

“Today’s audiences are fueling an unprecedented demand for premium quality on-demand content that is free with advertising. We expect to see continued growth in AVOD, making Free on Demand a significant addition to our free streaming platform,” said Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand.

Free Live TV now holds 89 channels and delivers audiences entertainment and lifestyle programming from popular brands and media companies including Cheddar, Tastemade, Vevo, Conde Nast’s Vogue, GQ, Bon Appetit, Vanity Fair, and Glamour, Pac-12 Insider, Shout Factory, Mystery Science Theater 3000, FilmRise, Bloomberg TV, Reelz. Wired, Complex, The Design Network, Funny or Die and many more.

“With the launch of Free on Demand coupled with the growth of Free Live TV, Redbox is building an ecosystem with unparalleled entertainment choices,” added Jason Kwong, Redbox chief strategy and digital officer. “Whether customers want new releases at the Kiosk and On Demand or classic and fan-favorite movies and television available to stream for free, Redbox is the go-to destination for great entertainment.”

In November, Redbox announced they added Pac-12 Insider as part of a new slate of channel, allowing users to stream football and basketball game previews, highlights, classic encores of the top sports and programs across the Conference of Champions and in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends.