Redbox Adds Pac-12 Insider as Part of Slate of New Channels Available on Free Live TV

Redbox continues adding to their streaming service, Free Live TV. The company announced that they have added Pac-12 Insider as part of a new slate of channels added today. The streaming service also added Conde Nast’s Vogue, GQ, Bon Appetit, Vanity Fair, and Glamour, Divorce Court, So Yummy, and five Stingray music channels.

With the addition of Pac-12 Insider users can now stream football and basketball game previews, highlights, classic encores of the top sports and programs across the Conference of Champions and in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends.

“We’re obsessed with building an ecosystem that creates choice for our customers in how they watch their favorite movies and TV. Our customers can rent new release movies either at the kiosk or Redbox On Demand or watch their favorite TV Channels on our Free Live TV service,” said Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand.

“We’re thrilled with the growth of Free Live TV since launch and are continuing to add new and exciting channels that enhance the customer experience and reinforces Redbox as the go-to destination for entertainment.”

In October, Redbox announced that Free Live TV now supports 75 channels, up from 60 channels in August, including VeVo for music videos.

Redbox’s Free Live TV streaming service launched in February. The service offers live entertainment free of charge and doesn’t require a subscription, so there is no login or sign up needed. Free Live TV competes with other free ad-supported streaming services such as STIRR, Pluto TV, Tubi and Xumo.

The service also launched with three Redbox-branded sections: Redbox Rush, which hosts action and adventure programming; Redbox Comedy; as well as Redbox Spotlight, which has featured and recommended titles.