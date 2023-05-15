 Skip to Content
Redbox Announces Deal with AMC to Bring 12 Free Streaming Channels to Service; ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Portlandia,’ More

Matt Tamanini

The world of free, ad-supported streaming has grown tremendously over the past year. New free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and services seem to pop up on a daily — and even hourly — basis. Most of those outlets provide traditional, familiar content from decades past that viewers can tune in to as a way to pass the time, because the shows and movies were low-stakes, unserialized shows from years ago. On Monday, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) announced that it was bringing a bit of prestige to the world of FASTs.

The company announced that its free streaming platform Redbox Free Live TV is welcoming 12 fast channels from AMC Networks. The channels will include the various series from “The Walking Dead” Universe, the IFC sketch comedy show “Portlandia,” and the New York sports-focused MSG SportsZone. The channels are all set to launch in the coming days and can be found inside the Redbox app on nearly all major streaming devices and smart TVs.

“The Walking Dead and Portlandia are some of AMC Networks’ most iconic series, and the ability for our consumers to watch them 24 hours a day will be an immediate hit,” CSSE senior VP Laura Florence said. “Our Redbox Free Live TV app continues to scale with brands and series our viewers know and love. We should quickly reach 200 channels by summer and have plans to scale even further later this year.”

These additions mean that Redbox Free Live TV is on pace to eclipse 200 free channels by early this summer. In addition to the prestige TV included in the new channels, AMC will also be delivering FAST options for anime, reality TV, thrillers, and more, including a spanish-language channel. The company’s AllBLK streaming service will also have a free channel in the mix as well.

“Making our popular and high-quality content available to viewers whenever and wherever they might want to watch it on ad-supported platforms with our show and network brands clearly present is central to our distribution philosophy,” AMC EVP Evan Adlman said. “We are thrilled to expand the reach of our FAST channels and shows on Redbox Free Live TV through this exciting partnership.”

The AMC channels coming to Redbox Live TV are:

The Walking Dead Universe: Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and more from the world of the Walking Dead. Enjoy 24-hour programming on The Walking Dead Universe channel, including cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and more

Portlandia: Put a Bird on It! All your favorite episodes and characters from the Emmy- nominated and Peabody Award-winning hit series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, all the time

Stories by AMC: Dive into the bold and inventive AMC shows you’ve come to love with Stories by AMC. Get access to fan favorites and discover new gems you may have missed

AMC Thrillers: Get your adrenaline pumping with AMC Thrillers – a collection of heart-pounding action/thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat

Slightly Off IFC: Slightly Off IFC is the home of the unexpected—from cult favorite sketch series to the offbeat comedic masterworks of the biggest names in comedy

IFC Films Picks: Star-studded dramas. Chilling thrillers. Groundbreaking documentaries. The best independent films from IFC Films & IFC Midnight

All Reality WE tv: Real moments. Real stories. Real drama. If you love reality, you need All Reality WE tv

All Weddings WE tv: Brides. Bling. Drama! If you love weddings, then say “I Do” to All Weddings WE tv

AMC en Español: AMC en Español is the home of your favorite stories and characters. Catch up on and discover critically acclaimed shows, 100% in Spanish

ALLBLK Gems: Entertainment that’s inclusively but unapologetically Black. Enjoy the best of ALLBLK, all the time

MSG SportsZone: Take a deeper dive into the players, personalities, teams, and sports you love. MSG SportsZone is the home for the sports super fan

Anime X HIDIVE: Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, we’ve got anime fans covered.

